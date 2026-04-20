IRGC hardliners in control of Iran's military and diplomacy: Report

09:16

The hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has effectively seized control of Iran's military apparatus and diplomatic negotiation teams over the weekend, according to a report by The New York Post citing regional analysts.



IRGC Commander Maj. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi and his inner circle have allegedly assumed leadership of the Islamic Republic. This internal power shift is underscored by recent maritime hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran's decision to bypass scheduled peace negotiations with the United States.



The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that this transition signals the sidelining of more moderate figures, such as Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi. While Araghchi had tentatively agreed to reopen the strategic waterway following discussions with the Trump administration, the IRGC overruled the move, insisting the strait remain closed to counter the American blockade of Iranian ports.



The New York Post reported that Vahidi secured crucial support from Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, an IRGC veteran and current Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. This alliance has solidified Vahidi's authority over the chokepoint, where fast attack ships now comprise the bulk of Iran's naval presence after conventional forces suffered heavy losses in recent conflicts.



Tensions escalated over the weekend as Iran targeted at least three vessels attempting to navigate the strait. The move has left hundreds of ships stranded in the Persian Gulf, reinforcing the IRGC's message that the oil route remains under its strict blockade.



The influence of the Vahidi-Zolghadr partnership extends directly into the diplomatic sphere. Earlier this month, Zolghadr was integrated into the Iranian delegation specifically to ensure compliance with the mandates of the IRGC and Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.