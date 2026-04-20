'Iran will never relinquish control of Strait of Hormuz'

10:18

Iran has asserted that it will never surrender its authority over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, with a senior legislator describing the waterway as an integral component of the nation's sovereignty.



According to a report by Iranian state media Press TV, Ebrahim Azizi, who chairs the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, maintained that the vital corridor would remain under the comprehensive control of the Islamic Republic.



Azizi, a former IRGC commander, gave these remarks during an interview in Tehran on Sunday. When questioned on whether the administration would ever consider relinquishing its hold, he replied, "Never," adding that such authority is an "inalienable right."



The senior lawmaker further stated that Tehran intends to dictate the "right of passage," which includes the issuance of "permissions for vessels to pass through the Strait."



Elaborating on the legal framework for this stance, Iranian state media Press TV noted that a new bill is being introduced in the Iranian parliament. Azizi explained that the legislation, rooted in Article 110 of the constitution, addresses "the environment, maritime safety, and national security," with the armed forces designated to enforce the law.



The lawmaker highlighted that the recent conflict involving the US and Israel has underscored the waterway's role as a primary asset against adversaries. Following the hostilities, Tehran reportedly views the regulation of maritime traffic as a fundamental tool for "restoring deterrence" and securing long-term strategic influence.



Mohammad Eslami, a research fellow at the University of Tehran, suggested that while Iran might discuss how other countries could operate within this "new framework," the issue of ultimate "control is the bottom line." -- ANI