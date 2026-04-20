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Iran launches drones towards US warships after ship attack

Mon, 20 April 2026
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09:04
Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney at the blockade
Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney at the blockade
Iranian forces launched drones towards US warships following an attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Sea of Oman, Al Jazeera reported, citing Iranian media.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has claimed that US forces stationed in the Sea of Oman were forced to retreat after firing at an Iranian merchant vessel, Press TV reported.

Citing Mehr news agency, Press TV reported that US forces operating in the region targeted an Iranian merchant ship in an attempt to compel it to return to Iranian territorial waters.

According to the report, the incident took place amid heightened maritime tensions involving the Strait of Hormuz and movement of international shipping vessels.

It added that the US move was linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the return of Indian and British merchant ships, as well as control measures carried out by the IRGC. -- ANI

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