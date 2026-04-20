Heatwave grips several parts of UP; Prayagraj records 44.4 degrees Celsius

22:52

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Prayagraj with 44.4 degrees Celsius recorded the highest temperature in Uttar Pradesh as heatwave conditions gripped several parts of the state, the Meteorological Department said on Monday.



Several cities across the state witnessed maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, indicating intense heat conditions. Varanasi recorded 44.0 degrees Celsius, while Banda, 43, and Sultanpur, 43.3, were also among the hottest places.



In the state capital Lucknow, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41.6 degrees Celsius, which is 3.1 degrees above normal, while the minimum settled at 24.0 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees above normal.



The city recorded 57 per cent maximum relative humidity and 14 per cent minimum humidity, with no rainfall reported during the day.



According to the MeT department, dry weather conditions are likely to prevail across the state, with clear to mainly clear skies expected over Lucknow and adjoining areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the region are expected to remain around 41 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.



A warning has been issued for heatwave conditions at isolated places during daytime across Uttar Pradesh. Warm night conditions are also very likely at isolated locations in the western parts of the state. -- PTI