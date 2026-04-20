From May 1, CBI notices to carry QR codes for verification

21:38

Central Bureau of Investigation notices from May 1 will carry a special QR code, allowing people to verify their genuineness through an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ABHAY, a first-of-its-kind initiative by any agency to deter the public from falling prey to cybercriminals, officials said on Monday.



Launching the chatbot at the 22nd D P Kohli Memorial Lecture here on Monday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant called it a "pivotal and opportune initiative" that would act as an "effective safeguard" against fraudsters masquerading as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials.



"Such a mechanism can serve as an effective safeguard against fraudsters who masquerade as CBI officials and circulate fabricated notices through instant-messaging platforms, often invoking the threat of so-called digital arrest to coerce and browbeat unsuspecting individuals," the CJI said.



A senior CBI official said the QR codes will also include the notices' expiry dates.



When a person receives the purported notice, he can scan the QR code on ABHAY available on the CBI website, which will immediately check the agency's database to determine whether the document is genuine or forged.



Cybercriminals use such notices to coerce people into a digital-arrest scam by posing as CBI officials and extort money.



"To maximise ABHAY's impact, it would be prudent to ensure its widespread accessibility and adoption. Much like essential applications that are pre-installed on mobile devices, such a tool could be integrated by default to enhance public utility," the CJI said. -- PTI