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French shipping company says Iran targeted its ships

Mon, 20 April 2026
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A French shipping company, CMA CGM, reported that one of its vessels was targeted by warning shots in the Strait of Hormuz. According to US President Donald Trump, Iran had opened fire on both French and British ships in the region.

The International Maritime Organization confirmed that a French-flagged vessel was involved in the incident. Since March 1, the IMO has recorded 24 security incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding Middle Eastern waters. The most recent occurred on April 18 and involved the container ship CMA CGM Everglade. The vessel sustained damage north of Kumzar, Oman, but no injuries or environmental pollution were reported.

In a separate statement, Trump said the United States had seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that attempted to bypass a US naval blockade. He stated that a US Navy guided missile destroyer warned the vessel to stop in the Gulf of Oman, but it failed to comply.

According to Trump, US forces disabled the ship by targeting its engine room, bringing it to a halt. US Marines then took control of the vessel, identified as the Touska, and began inspecting its cargo.

The seizure marks a further escalation in tensions between the US and Iran over maritime traffic in the region, as both sides prepare for another round of in-person talks amid a fragile ceasefire set to expire soon. -- Agencies

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