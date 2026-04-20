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Baby food recalled after samples test +ve for rat poison

Mon, 20 April 2026
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Baby food company HiPP baby food has issued a recall of certain baby food jars after samples in Austria, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic were found to be contaminated with rat poison, officials reported Sunday.

Authorities say the suspected tampering involves 190-gram jars of carrot-and-potato baby food intended for infants aged 5 months. These products were sold at SPAR supermarkets in Austria, where the first contaminated sample was identified on Saturday.

HiPP stated that the issue is not due to any manufacturing defect. According to the company, the jars left its facility in proper condition and the contamination is believed to be the result of a criminal act, which authorities are currently investigating.

Police in Austria's Burgenland region noted that potentially affected jars may have a white sticker with a red circle on the bottom. Additional warning signs include damaged or previously opened lids, unusual odors, or the absence of the typical "pop" sound when opening a sealed jar.

As a precaution, HiPP has recalled all its baby food jars sold through SPAR-owned stores in Austria, including SPAR, EUROSPAR, INTERSPAR, and Maximarkt outlets. Customers can return these products for a full refund, even without a receipt. Retailers in Slovakia and the Czech Republic have also removed HiPP baby food jars from shelves.

The investigation began after a customer reported a jar that appeared tampered with, though no cases of consumption have been reported.

Rat poison often contains bromadiolone, a substance that interferes with blood clotting. Exposure can lead to symptoms such as bleeding gums, nosebleeds, bruising, and blood in the stool. Health officials warn that symptoms may take between two and five days to appear after ingestion. -- Agencies

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