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Adarsh Gourav joins Ridley Scott's 'Alien: Earth' season two

Mon, 20 April 2026
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Actor Adarsh Gourav, known for his performance in movies such as "The White Tiger", "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" and "Tu Yaa Main", is all set to reprise his role in the second season of Ridley Scott's "Alien: Earth".

"Games of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage also joins the star studded cast of the series, which is set to begin filming next month.

Following a widely acclaimed turn in Season 1, Adarsh returns to reprise his role as "Slightly", a character noted for its emotional depth and complexity.

Created by Noah Hawley, with Ridley Scott serving as executive producer, "Alien: Earth" has quickly established itself as a major global sci-fi title rating amongst the top shows of 2025.

The second season will see Adarsh share screen space with a formidable ensemble cast including Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Timothy Olyphant, and Dinklage.

"Being a part of 'Alien: Earth' has been an incredibly special experience for me. The response to season one, especially to my character, has been truly overwhelming and deeply encouraging. Slightly is such a unique and emotionally complex character, and getting the opportunity to explore his journey further in Season 2 is something I'm really looking forward to. -- ANI

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