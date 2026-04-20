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15 dead after bus rolls down hill in J-K's Udhampur

Mon, 20 April 2026
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At least 15 people were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus rolled down a hill in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday, officials said.

The accident took place when the bus was negotiating a blind curve near Kagort village in Ram Nagar area around 10 am.

Locals were the first to reach the spot and began rescue efforts, pulling out the injured from the wreckage. Police and other emergency responders soon joined the operation to evacuate the victims and clear the site.

A total of 15 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the vehicle, while 20 injured were evacuated to hospital and condition of many of them was stated to be "serious", the officials said.

They said the bus was on way to Udhampur from a remote village when the accident took place.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh spoke to Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Minga Sherpa following the accident and said arrangements are being made to airlift the seriously injured victims.

"Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Minga Sherpa after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on way from Ramnagar to Udhampur.

"The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured," the minister said in a post on X.

Singh said he is in constant touch with the local administration as well as the BJP local workers team involved in the rescue operation. -- PTI

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