Will take action against parents, everyone involved: NCW on child marriages

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National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the chief secretaries and directors general of police (DGPs), issuing a nationwide advisory for immediate and coordinated action to prevent child marriages, amid concerns over their continued occurrence.



Highlighting serious concerns over the continued prevalence of child marriages in certain regions, the National Commission for Women (NCW) noted that such incidents tend to rise during Akshaya Tritiya due to traditional beliefs and the organisation of mass marriage ceremonies.



"Despite the legal prohibition under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, these practices persist, posing grave risks to the health, education, and overall well-being of young girls," the NCW said in a statement on Saturday.



The chairperson wrote to the DGPs of all states/UTs to ensure strict enforcement of the law. The advisory has been shared with state women's commission chairpersons, urging them to act as vigilant monitors in preventing child marriages.



The NCW emphasised that child marriage is a cognisable and non-bailable offence, and strict legal action would be taken not only against parents but also against all individuals involved in facilitating such marriages, including grooms, priests, event organisers and venue providers.



Offenders are liable for imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, it said. -- PTI