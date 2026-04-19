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VP Radhakrishnan meets Lankan President, discusses Indian housing project

Sun, 19 April 2026
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Vice President C P Radhakrishnan met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake here on Sunday and held discussions on various initiatives, including the Indian housing project, and fishermen issues between the two South Asian neighbours.

Radhakrishnan, who arrived here earlier in the day on a two-day visit, also discussed with Dissanayake the ongoing Indian project implementation in Sri Lanka with emphasis on the $450 million Cyclone Ditwah aid offered by India.

Accompanied by a 49-member delegation, the vice president was received at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo by sports minister Sunil Kumara Gamage and several other dignitaries.

Radhakrishnan's visit is the first ever by an Indian vice president to Sri Lanka, officials said.

Radhakrishnan laid emphasis on India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and developmental bilateral cooperation, officials said.

"Both leaders held productive discussions on further deepening the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka ties, rooted in shared history, strong civilizational and people-to-people linkages," according to a social media post by Radhakrishnan.

They held wide-ranging discussions on various initiatives, including the Indian housing project and projects being implemented under the $450 million package for areas affected by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka, including reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the most affected regions of the Indian-origin Tamil community, it added. -- PTI

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