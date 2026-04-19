US negotiators to reach Pak tomorrow for Iran talks: Trump

18:23

Reviving fresh hopes of easing tensions, US President Donald Trump said American negotiators will travel to Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran, according to media reports.



In a social media post on Sunday, Trump did not specify which officials would take part in the second round of in-person negotiations.



The White House and the office of Vice President JD Vance, who led the first round, did not immediately comment.



Trump also accused Iran of breaching a ceasefire by firing in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. He warned of possible US action against Iran's infrastructure if it does not accept the deal being offered.