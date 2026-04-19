UK probes Iran link to antisemitic London arson

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The Metropolitan Police said on Sunday that counter-terrorism officials are investigating whether a series of attacks targeting Jewish sites across London may be linked with proxies of the Iranian regime.



Issuing an update, the force said that Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) are leading the investigations into all these incidents as they have been similar in nature. The arson attacks have targeted Israeli and Jewish -linked premises across the UK capital since last month.



"Most have been claimed online by the group Ashab al-Yamin (Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right)," said Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, who is the Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism.



"This same group has claimed several incidents over recent months at places of worship, business and financial institutions across Europe. These locations all appear to be linked to Jewish or Israeli interests," she said.



The senior Met official stated that her teams in the UK "remain alive to the threat of Iranian state aggression in the UK" as the conflict in West Asia continues to evolve.



"I have spoken at length of the Iranian regime's routine uses of criminal proxies. We are considering whether this tactic is being used here in London - recruiting violence as a service. Individuals carrying out these crimes often have no allegiance to the cause and are taking quick cash for their crimes," she said. -- PTI