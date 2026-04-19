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Two Indian men shot dead in Italy while leaving gurdwara

Sun, 19 April 2026
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Two Indian men have been shot dead in Italy's Covo in Bergamo province just as they were leaving a warehouse used as a place of worship during a gathering for Vaisakhi festival, local media reported on Sunday.

The attack occurred on Friday, a few minutes before midnight in the square in front of the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji in the industrial area of the town, according to La Sicilia newspaper.

The deceased were identified as Raginder Singh, 48, a resident of Covo, and Gurmit Singh, 48, from Agnadello.

The assailant allegedly approached the men, opened fire and then fled in a car, the paper reported.

According to initial findings, a sudden brawl that escalated into bloodshed has been ruled out, the report said.

Approximately ten shell casings were recovered from the scene as authorities investigate the hypothesis of a "coldly planned execution".

A witness was quoted as telling reporters that the shooter was "an Indian" who also frequented the gurdwara. -- PTI

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