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Two civilians killed in Manipur militant attack: NIA takes over probe

Sun, 19 April 2026
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The investigation into the killing of two civilians in a militant attack in Ukhrul district on Saturday will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a thorough probe, Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam said on Sunday.

At a press conference, Konthoujam said security forces have launched operations to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

"The state government strongly condemns the killing of two innocent civilians in a militant attack at T.M. Kasom village in Ukhrul district around 2:30 pm on Saturday. Tangkhul Naga Long has submitted a memorandum regarding the incident. The government has decided to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a thorough probe," he said.

In addition to the investigation, the government has announced that ex-gratia compensation will be provided to the families of the victims.

"The deceased have been identified as Chinaoshang Shokwungnao, a retired personnel of the Naga Regiment from Tashar village, and Yaruingam Vashum of Kharasom CV village. The government will provide ex gratia to the families of the victims. Security forces have launched operations to apprehend those responsible for the attack," he said. -- ANI

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