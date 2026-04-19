HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

T-series founder Gulshan Kumar's younger brother Darshan Kumar passes away

Sun, 19 April 2026
Share:
19:43
Darshan Kumar/ANI Photo/Instagram
Darshan Kumar/ANI Photo/Instagram
Darshan Kumar, the younger brother of T-series founder Gulshan Kumar, has passed away.

The news was confirmed in a statement shared on the official Instagram page of T-series Films.

"A major loss for our family, the passing of Shri Darshan Kumar ji leaves a space that cannot be filled. The younger brother of our founder Shri Gulshan Kumar ji, he was a strength behind T-Series, someone who stood by the journey with unwavering presence over the years. He played an important role in supporting and strengthening the foundation of the company. Today, we remember him not just for what he did, but for who he was, and the place he held within the T-Series family," the statement read.

Condolences instantly poured in the comment section, with many paying tributes.

Members of the music fraternity also condoled Darshan Kumar's passing and wrote, "Just heard the heartbreaking news that Darshan Kumar ji, the owner of T-Series, has left us with his beautiful memories. He was truly a great man and always so helpful. He launched and supported so many singers and gave opportunities to countless talents. May Mata Rani bless his soul and give him eternal peace.Rest in peace. Om Shanti." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ED arrests Reliance ADAG ex-MD in Rs 4k-cr fraud case
LIVE! ED arrests Reliance ADAG ex-MD in Rs 4k-cr fraud case

IPL 2026 Updates: Arya hits 19-ball fifty; Punjab on top
IPL 2026 Updates: Arya hits 19-ball fifty; Punjab on top

Indian tanker clears Hormuz; Delhi raises concerns with Iran
Indian tanker clears Hormuz; Delhi raises concerns with Iran

India has raised concerns with Iran over the safety of merchant shipping after two vessels were fired upon in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting them to turn back.

18 killed in massive blast at TN firecracker unit
18 killed in massive blast at TN firecracker unit

At least 18 people were charred to death, and six others sustained grievous injuries following a massive explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit near Virudhunagar, the police said on Sunday.

'Hormuz still closed': Iranian embassy mocks Trump as 'idiot'
'Hormuz still closed': Iranian embassy mocks Trump as 'idiot'

The Iranian Embassy in South Africa has launched a biting social media attack on US President Donald Trump, using a viral maritime audio clip to label him an "idiot".

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO