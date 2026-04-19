This assembly poll battle to save Bengal's identity: Modi

16:50

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal was a battle to save the state's identity, accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of pursuing politics that favoured "infiltrators" over the native population.



Addressing a rally in the tribal-dominated Jhargram district, Modi alleged that the TMC wanted to form a "government of infiltrators and for infiltrators", urging voters to unite to remove it from power.



"This election is to save the rich heritage of this land. It is for saving the identity of Bengal. Today, there is fear of Bengal losing its identity," he said.



"The path that the TMC is treading is very dangerous. The TMC wants to form a government of infiltrators and for infiltrators. A government that will protect only the religion of infiltrators, the language of infiltrators and the customs of infiltrators, rather than those of the people of Bengal," he alleged.



Modi claimed that for such a government, the biggest obstacle would be the ordinary people of West Bengal.



"For the TMC's infiltrator government, if there is any enemy, it will be the brothers and sisters sitting here who will be the enemies of the infiltrators," he said.



The PM claimed resentment against the TMC government had spread across communities and regions of the state.



"Therefore, every community, every class, every region of Bengal has resolved this time, and has taken a pledge to oust this TMC government," he claimed.



Modi accused the TMC of ignoring people's problems and of presiding over a system of corruption and extortion. -- PTI