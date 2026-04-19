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Soldier found hanging in Jammu camp, investigation underway

Sun, 19 April 2026
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A soldier posted in an army dog unit was found dead inside a military camp here on Sunday, officials said.

The soldier was found hanging with a rope from the ceiling of his room in the family quarters area of the camp at Nagrota in the early hours of the day, they said.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Preliminary reports suggest it to be a case of suicide but the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the completion of the investigation, the officials said.

They said the army has initiated a departmental inquiry, while police have also started inquest proceedings to probe the circumstances leading to his death. -- PTI

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