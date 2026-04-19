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Senior BJP leader Balbir Punj passes away

Sun, 19 April 2026
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Author, journalist, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, Balbir Punj, passed away on Saturday at the age of 76. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief at the death of Punj, calling him a prolific writer, thinker and public intellectual who worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP.
 
Modi said Punj's writings were widely read, reflecting his strong passion towards national regeneration, and his Parliamentary interventions were rich in facts and theory.
 
"Shri Balbir Punj Ji was a prolific writer, thinker and public intellectual. He made a rich contribution to the world of media," he said in a post on X.
 
The prime minister said Punj, a senior journalist, worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP, especially among students, professionals, scholars and intellectuals.
 
Modi said Punj had been the party in-charge of several states, including Gujarat, and he fondly remembers their interactions from those times.
 
"Pained by his passing. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he said.

Punj was a former journalist with The Indian Express Group, he was also a social commentator and the author of ‘Tryst with Ayodhya: Decolonisation of India’ and ‘Narrative ka Mayajaal’.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed condolences and aid as the convener of the BJP's intellectual cell, he had a significant role in the expansion of the organisation.
 
"I am deeply grieved by the passing of eminent writer, former Rajya Sabha member, and senior BJP leader Balbir Punj ji. A journalist by profession, Balbir ji played a crucial role in strengthening the organization as the national vice-president, general secretary, and in-charge of several states," Shah said in a message on X.
 
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also offered his condolences, terming Punj's death extremely heartbreaking.
 
He said Punj's death was an irreplaceable loss to the world of politics and journalism.
 
Union Health Minister J P Nadda said that through his ideas and writings, Punj consistently championed nationalist thoughts and public interest with great vigour and eloquence.
 
BJP president Nitin Nabin said the news of the demise of Punj was heartbreaking.  

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