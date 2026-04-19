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Revanth Reddy's 'Maricha' jibe at Modi sparks row

Sun, 19 April 2026
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16:38
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy/File image
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy/File image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Maricha, a demon from the Ramayana, saying he has "insulted" the constitutional post and that hatred has become the identity of the Congress.

In a post on X, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that a source within the Congress has told him that all leaders of the opposition party have been instructed by the high command -- "higher than even the party president" -- to target Modi.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Reddy alleged that the Modi government was pushing for the passage of the Constitution amendment bill for women's reservation to strengthen its position in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

"Maricha had come for the abduction of Sita Maa. Modi ji and the entire BJP-NDA are also making efforts to take away the Constitution. But we will not let any such effort succeed," he said.

Accusing Reddy of spreading hatred, Poonawalla called the chief minister "nafrat ke bhaijan".

The Telangana chief minister has insulted the constitutional post of the prime minister by "abusing" Modi, the BJP spokesperson said in a video message.

"Revanth Reddy has compared the prime minister to a demon... The Congress has hurled more than 150 abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are abusing him again because he pushed for 'nari shakti'. This is not a coincidence but a well-thought-out experiment," Poonawalla said. -- PTI

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