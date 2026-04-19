RAF, Multi-District Police Deployed In Violence-Hit Chirang

14:57

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The Rapid Action Force has been deployed along with police personnel drawn from four districts to restore order in Assam's Chirang district after violence broke out during an eviction drive on Friday.



Officials said the clashes erupted in the Runikhata area near the India-Bhutan border when forest authorities carried out an operation to clear alleged encroachments.



The situation quickly spiralled, with protesters resorting to stone-pelting and arson, damaging vehicles and government infrastructure. Security forces responded with crowd-control measures to disperse the mob.



The unrest was triggered after several individuals were detained during the eviction process, leading to protests by local residents demanding their release. The confrontation intensified as more people gathered at the site, resulting in injuries on both sides.



More than 20 people, including women, were injured in the violence, highlighting the intensity of the clashes. There were also allegations from local groups regarding the use of excessive force during the crackdown, which further heightened tensions in the area.



Chirang Senior Superintendent of Police Mohan Lal Meena said stringent action would be taken against those involved in torching government vehicles and vandalising public property.



"We are investigating the matter thoroughly. No culprit will be spared," he said, adding that efforts were on to identify those responsible for instigating the violence.



Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary visited the violence-hit areas on Saturday and asserted that such incidents would not be tolerated.



He reviewed the ground situation and interacted with officials, stressing the need for maintaining peace and preventing further escalation.



The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch condemned what it described as a premeditated attack carried out by encroachers belonging to the Saotal community at the Forest Range Office in Runikhata on April 17.



The organisation demanded strict action against those involved and called for measures to prevent such incidents in the future.



Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Chirang district for the third consecutive day in a bid to curb the spread of rumours and inflammatory content on social media.



Officials said the precautionary measure was necessary to prevent misinformation from aggravating the situation. While mobile data services remain suspended, voice calls and other essential communication channels continue to function.



Security presence has been significantly increased, with RAF units, state police, and additional forces carrying out continuous patrols in sensitive areas. Several people have been detained in connection with the violence, and further action is expected as investigations progress.



According to officials, the situation is currently tense but under control, with authorities maintaining a high level of vigilance to prevent any fresh flare-up.



-- Sabir Nishat