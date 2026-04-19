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RAC jawan dies after accidental firing in Jaipur jail

Sun, 19 April 2026
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18:38
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
A Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) jawan died after he accidentally shot himself inside the Jaipur Central Jail premises on Sunday morning, the police said.

Station house officer (Lalkoti) Prakash Vishnoi said the RAC Constable, Girdhari, had been deployed on duty in the jail premises.

Girdhari sustained a gunshot injury from his service rifle. "Primary investigation suggests it was an accidental fire," Vishnoi said.

Other personnel rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshot and found Girdhari lying in a pool of blood, he said.

Girdhari was taken to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival, the SHO said, adding that the body has been kept in the mortuary for a post-mortem. -- PTI

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