HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pawan Kalyan undergoes surgery; Modi speaks to him

Sun, 19 April 2026
Share:
11:06
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and enquired about his well being.

The actor-politician has been unwell for the past few months, a press release from his Jana Sena Party said.

"Spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and enquired about his well-being. He is remarkably courageous and I am sure he will recover very soon. Praying for his good health," Modi said in a post on X.

Kalyan underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday following a health complication.

Kalyan is the founder president of Jana Sena Party, a constituent of the Andhra Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu.The party is also part of the ruling NDA at the Centre. PTI ACB DV

DV

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Oppn plans to move fresh notice seeking removal of CEC
LIVE! Oppn plans to move fresh notice seeking removal of CEC

7 lakh new voters added in West Bengal ahead of poll
7 lakh new voters added in West Bengal ahead of poll

The commission, however, has not specified how many among these new entrants are first-time voters who have just turned 18, nor has it given a detailed gender break up of these voters.

Distress address, outright lies: Oppn tears into Modi's speech
Distress address, outright lies: Oppn tears into Modi's speech

Opposition leaders have criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, calling it politically motivated and a misuse of official platforms during ongoing elections.

IRGC fired upon 14 Indian ships in Hormuz, one was hit
IRGC fired upon 14 Indian ships in Hormuz, one was hit

A convoy of India-bound ships carrying crude oil and gas was stopped by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to several vessels returning to the Persian Gulf.

India summons Iranian envoy after Hormuz firing incident
India summons Iranian envoy after Hormuz firing incident

India summoned the Iranian envoy after two Indian vessels had to reverse course in the Strait of Hormuz following an incident of firing by Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO