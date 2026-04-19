Pawan Kalyan undergoes surgery; Modi speaks to him

11:06

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and enquired about his well being.



The actor-politician has been unwell for the past few months, a press release from his Jana Sena Party said.



"Spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and enquired about his well-being. He is remarkably courageous and I am sure he will recover very soon. Praying for his good health," Modi said in a post on X.



Kalyan underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday following a health complication.



Kalyan is the founder president of Jana Sena Party, a constituent of the Andhra Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu.The party is also part of the ruling NDA at the Centre. PTI ACB DV



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