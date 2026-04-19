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Pak to repay $1.5 bn outstanding UAE debt by April 23

Sun, 19 April 2026
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Pakistan's central bank on Saturday said it hopes to repay the outstanding $1.5 billion of the $3.5 billion loan to the United Arab Emirates by April 23.

The announcement by the State Bank of India (SBP) comes in anticipation of the disbursement of about $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and a day after it repaid $2 billion to the United Arab Emirates, which in turn, was done after Saudi Arabia deposited $2 billion, part of the $3 billion aid, with the SBP.

"Pakistan has repaid $2 billion of a $3.5 billion fund, which was placed by the United Arab Emirates with the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) deposit with the central bank," a spokesperson of the SBP told PTI.

"The amount of $2 billion was transferred to the UAE following the maturity of deposits held by the State Bank. The remaining amount has to be paid by April 23," he said.

The spokesperson claimed that Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves remained stable due to the inflow of funds.

In a related development, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said in Washington that Pakistan is expecting to get a disbursement of about USD 1.2 billion from the Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with the IMF after a round of talks in Washington.

The IMF Executive Board is expected to meet in mid-May in Washington to review the SLA, which would unlock the next tranche under Pakistan's programme, the minister said.

The UAE had provided $3.5 billion to support the balance of payment, and it was being rolled out until recently.

The UAE recently asked for the immediate return of the funds in the wake of the recent situation in West Asia following the US-Israel war on Iran, Geo News said, quoting sources, in a report earlier in the month. -- PTI

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