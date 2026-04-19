Objectionable material found at temple's gate in Delhi; one arrested

13:14

The Delhi police arrested a person for allegedly placing objectionable material at the gate of a temple in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, an official said on Sunday.



According to police, information regarding the incident was received on April 15, after which a team from the local police station rushed to the spot and initiated an inquiry.



An FIR was registered promptly in connection with the case, and one accused was apprehended during the course of the investigation, a police officer said.



The police, however, did not disclose the identity of the arrested accused.



The police said that the situation remained under control and necessary preventive measures were taken to maintain law and order in the area.



Further investigation into the case is underway to ascertain the motive behind the act and whether any other persons were involved, the police added. -- PTI