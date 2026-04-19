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Modi to address 4 rallies in Bengal on Sunday

Sun, 19 April 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four public meetings across West Bengal on Sunday as the BJP intensifies its campaign ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Modi is scheduled to begin his tour with a rally in Bishnupur in Bankura district before heading to Purulia, Jhargram and then Medinipur, where he will address successive public meetings.

The rallies assume significance as the BJP seeks to consolidate its support base in the western and south-western districts of the state, regions where the saffron party had put up a strong performance in previous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases -- on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4. PTI

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