Iran violated ceasefire, says Trump; warns of response

17:59





He alleged that Iran's actions had effectively reinforced a US blockade of the key shipping route, adding that Tehran stood to suffer major economic losses.



"Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz -- A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn't nice,

was it? My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan -- They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations. Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it," he said in the post.



Trump also warned of severe consequences if negotiations fail, saying the United States could target critical infrastructure in Iran.





He urged Tehran to accept what he described as a "fair and reasonable" deal.



"The United States loses nothing. In fact, many Ships are headed, right now, to the U.S., Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to load up, compliments of the IRGC, always wanting to be "the tough guy!" We're offering a

very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don't, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran," he said.

Donald Trump on Sunday accused Iran of violating a ceasefire by opening fire in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that vessels linked to Franceand the United Kingdom were targeted.In a post on Truth Social, Trump said US representatives would travel to Islamabad for talks, even as tensions remained high.