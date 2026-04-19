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Inter-state cyber gang with links to Nepal, China busted in UP, 5 held

Sun, 19 April 2026
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The Uttar Pradesh police has unearthed an inter-state cyber fraud syndicate with suspected links to operators based in Nepal and connections to Chinese handlers, arresting five people from Bareilly district, officials said on Sunday.

The police arrested -- Shakib Ali, Rajkumar, Ashish Singh, Babloo alias Madhoram, and Sachendra Kumar -- on Saturday for their alleged involvement in duping people across various states using fake accounts and digital tools, they said.

During the search, the police recovered a laptop, seven mobile phones, bank documents, 11 cards, an SUV, and illegal firearms, along with large volumes of fraud-related data, they said.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and Arms Act, the police said.

According to the officials, the gang used tools to access banking messages and transfer money through multiple accounts. 

As many as 524 complaints linked to 22 bank accounts were found, indicating large-scale fraud.

The gang operated in a structured network of operators, agents, and account holders, with Sumit Kumar of Bareilly believed to be the kingpin. Kumar remains absconding, and further investigation is underway, the police said. -- PTI

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