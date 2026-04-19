India, US to begin three-day trade pact talks from Apr 20

17:07

About a dozen officers from India will reach Washington on April 20 for three-day talks with the US authorities on the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA), an official said.



As the tariff landscape has changed in the US, both sides may like to relook at the framework of the agreement, the text of which was released on February 7.



Following the decision of the US Supreme Court against the sweeping tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on a number of countries, the Trump administration imposed a 10 per cent tariff on all countries from February 24 for 150 days.



"The meeting will happen from April 20-22 in Washington DC. India's chief negotiator Darpan Jain (additional secretary in the department of commerce) is leading the team. Officers from customs and external affairs ministry are also part of the Indian team," the official said.



Further, the two unilateral investigations launched by the US Trade Representative (USTR) may also figure in the three-day deliberations.



India has strongly rejected allegations made by the US Trade Representative in those two investigations under its Section 301 of trade law and has requested to terminate the probes as the initiation notice has failed to provide cogent rationale to substantiate the claims. -- PTI