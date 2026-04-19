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India LPG consumption slides 13 pc amid West Asia conflict

Sun, 19 April 2026
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India's cooking gas LPG consumption fell by a steep 13 percent in March as supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict hit availability for both household kitchens and commercial users, according to latest official data.

LPG consumption was at 2.379 million tonne in March, 12.8 percent lower than 2.729 million tonne consumed in the same period last year.

India imports about 60 per cent of its LPG requirements, much of it via the Strait of Hormuz, which was effectively shut following US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation. With supplies from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates disrupted, the government has cut LPG supplies to commercial establishments like hotels, and industries to safeguard household cooking gas availability.

According to the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), LPG cylinder sold to domestic households fell 8.1 percent in March to 2.219 million tonne while those sold to non-domestic users was down almost 48 percent. 

Bulk LPG sales was down by a massive 75.5 percent.

The PPAC data showed lower consumption when compared to government claims of LPG supplies being normal and all demand from domestic users being met.

To offset the shortfall, the government directed refineries to divert feedstock from petrochemical production to boost LPG output. 

This led to domestic LPG production rising to 1.4 million tonne in March from 1.1 million tonne a year back, according to data from PPAC. -- PTI

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