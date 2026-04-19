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Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Bhavna Talwar's 'Valmiki Ramayana'

Sun, 19 April 2026
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Celebrated music composer Ilaiyaraaja has joined Bhavna Talwar's upcoming film Valmiki Ramayana.

Ilaiyaraaja, whose acclaimed work includes compositions such as Rakkamma Kaiya Thattu and Sundari Kannal, will compose the music for the theatrical retelling of the ancient Hindu epic.

The makers shared the new posters of the film on Sunday on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, confirming Ilaiyaraaja's attachment to the project. 

Valmiki Ramayana is set to release in theatres on October 2. 

It has dialogues by Chandraprakash Dwivedi AND cinematographery by Binod Pradhan.

The screenplay has been written by Anand Neelakantan (based on the original Valmiki text), and Resul Pookutty is the sound designer.

Ilaiyaraaja made his debut as a music composer in the 1976 Tamil film Annakili, directed by Devaraj-Mohan. 

His work on the film revolutionised Tamil cinema by blending modern Western orchestration with Tamil folk melodies.

Over the years, Ilaiyaraaja has extensively composed for several films across the industries, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

The composer entered politics in July 2022 when he was nominated as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha. -- PTI

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