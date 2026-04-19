HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt fixes Arunachal town shown as China territory

Sun, 19 April 2026
Share:
11:18
image
The Registrar General of India on Saturday said that the "issue" related to a self-enumeration map showing Pasighat in the East Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh as a Chinese town 'Medog' has been resolved. 

The issue was flagged by an X user, Mohonto Panging Pao (@MontyPanging), who posted about the lapse through a post to draw the attention of the authorities. 

While attempting self-enumeration on the portal se.census.gov.in, maps depicted Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh as Medog.

"Medog is a town in China! CEO of Google @sundarpichai is Indian! Even official Govt portals are virtually ceding our territory! Needs urgent intervention!" Pao posted.

In the evening, the RGI issued a clarification saying, "An issue was mentioned during Self-Enumeration on se.census.gov.in regarding  map location in Pasighat, East Siang District in Arunachal Pradesh today."

"The issue was raised with Map services provider and it has been resolved," the census commissioner posted on X.

The 15-day window to self-enumerate opened on April 16 for Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh, allowing citizens to answer the listed questions on a specially developed portal for the process.

The citizens will have to generate a special ID after filling in the necessary details and questions, which they will provide to enumerators who visit their home during the houselisting and housing census process for verification.

The field visits for houselisting process will begin immediately after the self-enumeration window is over and will continue for one month, as notified by each state.

The census, the eighth since Independence, is being conducted in two phases -- the first stage is known as houselisting and housing census, and the second stage is the population census.

The housing listing and housing census systematically lists all structures, houses, and households throughout the country to provide a sound framework for the conduct of the population enumeration.

In a first, the exercise will be completely digital, with enumerators using a mobile application created for the purpose to collect the information.

During the housing listing operations, the enumerators will physically visit each house and building and pose 33 questions to the citizens regarding basic facilities in their houses, information about the head of the household, such as the name and sex, and the ownership status.

The second phase of the census, which will do a headcount of the country's population, will start next year. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt fixes Arunachal town shown as China territory
LIVE! Govt fixes Arunachal town shown as China territory

Govt releases FAQs on women's quota bill after LS defeat
Govt releases FAQs on women's quota bill after LS defeat

The government has released a set of FAQs to address concerns and clarify the details surrounding the Women's Reservation Bill, which aims to provide 33 per cent quota for women in legislatures.

7 lakh new voters added in West Bengal ahead of poll
7 lakh new voters added in West Bengal ahead of poll

The commission, however, has not specified how many among these new entrants are first-time voters who have just turned 18, nor has it given a detailed gender break up of these voters.

Distress address, outright lies: Oppn tears into Modi's speech
Distress address, outright lies: Oppn tears into Modi's speech

Opposition leaders have criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, calling it politically motivated and a misuse of official platforms during ongoing elections.

India summons Iranian envoy after Hormuz firing incident
India summons Iranian envoy after Hormuz firing incident

India summoned the Iranian envoy after two Indian vessels had to reverse course in the Strait of Hormuz following an incident of firing by Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO