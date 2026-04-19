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Four dead in highway pile-up in Karnataka

Sun, 19 April 2026
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11:36
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At least four people are feared dead and some others were injured in a pile-up involving a bus, a garlic-laden lorry, a car and multiple two-wheelers near Danapur in Hospet taluk of Vijayanagara district on National Highway 50 on Saturday morning, police said.

According to police sources, the accident began as a minor collision but escalated when the speeding lorry rammed into a bike and subsequently crashed into a bus and a car before overturning.

The lorry fell onto the car and dragged it for nearly 100 metres after the impact, the police said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests the driver was transporting garlic towards Chitradurga and was driving at high speed, leading to loss of control and a chain collision.

"The four occupants of the car are feared to have died on the spot after the lorry toppled onto the vehicle," police sources said, adding that some people sustained injuries, some of them serious.

Rescue operations were underway to clear the overturned vehicle and retrieve those trapped.

The injured have been shifted to government hospitals in Hospet and Koppal for treatment, they added.

Vehicular movement on National Highway 50 was severely affected, with traffic piling up for several kilometres as locals gathered at the accident site and emergency teams intensified relief efforts. -- PTI

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