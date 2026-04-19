First State visit in 8 years: South Korean President Lee Jae-myung arrives in Delhi

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South Korean President Lee Jae Myung arrives in New Delhi on a State visit to India on Sunday/MEA India on X

The President of South Korea, Lee Jae-myung, accompanied by First Lady Kim Hea-kyung, arrived in India on Sunday, marking a significant pivot in New Delhi-Seoul relations, being the first state visit by a South Korean leader in over eight years.



In a post on X, the spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs wrote, "A very warm welcome to H.E. President Lee Jae Myung of Republic of Korea as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit to India. This is President Lee's first visit to President Lee was received by Shri Harsh Malhotra, MoS, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The visit marks an important milestone in advancing the - Special Strategic Partnership."



President Lee Jae-myung, who took office in June 2025, arrived in New Delhi today for a three-day visit accompanied by First Lady Kim Hea-kyung.



The visit is being framed as a crucial step for South Korea's "Global South" diplomacy and a "reboot" of the Special Strategic Partnership.



India and South Korea elevated their ties to a "Special Strategic Partnership" in 2015, and since then, cooperation between the two countries has broadened significantly. Both sides have focused on enhancing collaboration in areas such as advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, defence production, green energy, infrastructure development, and digital innovation.



South Korean companies have also played a growing role in India's industrial and consumer sectors, while Indian firms have deepened their presence in the Korean market.



The arrival of the South Korean President is expected to provide fresh momentum to ongoing bilateral initiatives and open discussions on expanding trade and investment opportunities.



India has been actively working to strengthen its engagement with Indo-Pacific partners, and South Korea remains a key pillar in this broader regional vision.



The President's itinerary is packed with high-level engagements designed to solidify ties between Seoul and New Delhi. -- ANI