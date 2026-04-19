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CPI alleges Modi's address violated poll code, seeks probe

Sun, 19 April 2026
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Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Sunday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) through his recent address to the nation and sought an inquiry into the matter.

In his letter, the CPI leader raised concerns over the timing and content of the Prime Minister's address, which came amid ongoing elections in several states, including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. He alleged that the speech was political in nature and aimed at influencing voters during the election period.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi had slammed the Opposition for blocking the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that they "crushed" their dreams despite the government's sincere efforts.

In the wake of elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, P Sandosh Kumar alleged that PM Modi used state resources, including public broadcasters Doordarshan and Sansad TV, for making partisan assertions.

He wrote, "I write to draw your urgent attention to a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct currently in force in five states. The recent address to the nation by the Prime Minister and BJP leader Shri Narendra Modi was, by all objective assessment, political in nature. It contained partisan assertions, selective narratives, and direct attempts at influencing public opinion on a matter that is under active political contestation." -- ANI

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