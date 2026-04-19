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'Courageous, bold, loyal': Trump praises Israel amid Iran war

Sun, 19 April 2026
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In a significant show of diplomatic support, United States President Donald Trump has issued a robust endorsement of Israel, characterising the nation as a premier strategic partner during periods of heightened regional instability.
 
 In a statement shared on Truth Social, Trump asserted that the Middle Eastern nation has "proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America." 

Elaborating on the specific attributes of the partnership, he lauded Israel as being "courageous, bold, loyal, and smart."
 
 The President further suggested that Israel's military and strategic resolve sets it apart from other global actors. 

He maintained that the nation, "unlike others that have shown their true colors in a moment of conflict and stress," demonstrates a formidable combat spirit and "knows how to WIN."
 
These declarations arrive against a backdrop of intensifying friction involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The regional landscape remains fraught with complexities, particularly concerning negotiations over ceasefire protocols and the security of maritime operations within the "Strait of Hormuz."
 
 While the communication stopped short of identifying specific nations, it appeared to establish a clear distinction between Israeli steadfastness and the perceived wavering of other international partners. Trump specifically alluded to certain allies who, in his assessment, have "shown their true colors" during the recent period of geopolitical pressure.
 
 The situation has been further complicated by a dramatic move from Tehran. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has announced the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, citing the United States' decision to uphold a blockade of Iranian ports in what Tehran claims is a direct "violation of the conditions of the ongoing ceasefire," as reported by Iranian state media outlet Press TV.
 
 In a formal communication issued on Saturday, the IRGC Navy clarified that, following the initial ceasefire declaration, the Islamic Republic had opted to permit the passage of non-military ships through the vital waterway via a "specific corridor designated by Tehran." However, this policy has been abruptly rescinded due to perceived American aggression.

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