Chaos at Maha railway station as man climbs overhead equipment; services hit

14:18

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A video of the incident, which occurred on Friday afternoon, has surfaced on social media, showing a man clambering across the station roof even as railway staff and onlookers launched a frantic rescue operation.





The video clip of the rescue efforts showed anxious crowds gathered on platforms as the half-naked man climbed the gantry and precariously hung from overhead equipment, while five to six people chased him in an attempt to bring him down.





The police and railway personnel waited with bated breath for the man to be brought down to safety.





Central Railway chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said that the incident took place around 3 pm when the man, in his 30s, climbed onto a platform roof and later onto a gantry.





"Efforts were immediately made to rescue him by switching off power to the overhead equipment (OHE). During this period, a few trains were diverted from other platforms as a precautionary measure," he said.





The chaos lasted nearly 40 minutes before the man was safely rescued and the situation was brought under control, he said, adding that train operations were briefly affected due to the incident. -- PTI

High drama unfolded at Manmad railway station in Maharashtra's Nashik district after a mentally challenged man climbed onto a gantry and dangled from high-tension overhead wires, forcing a power shutdown and disrupting train services, officials said on Sunday.