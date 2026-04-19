Astronaut performs Bihu aboard ISS, Himanta says Assamese culture going global

14:41

File image

An American astronaut performed Bihu aboard the International Space Station (ISS), drawing applause from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the state celebrates Rongali Bihu, marking the Assamese New Year.



A video went viral on social media in which Mike Fincke, who is married to an Assamese woman, Renita Saikia, is seen performing Bihu with a traditional 'gamosa' (scarf) around his neck and a Bihu song playing in the background.



Sharing the video on X, Sarma wrote: "Bihu in an International Space Station. Kudos to astronaut Mike Fincke for this special gesture to Assam's culture. It's wonderful to see Bihu going global, especially after the special focus given by Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji during #BihuBinandia."



'Bihu Binandia' was a Bihu performance by about 10,000 people in Guwahati in April 2023, which was witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. -- PTI