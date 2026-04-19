Assembly polls: EC action against 11,000 unlawful social media posts

18:54





While assembly elections have already taken place in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, they will take place in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal later this month.





The poll authority pointed to its direction that any misleading or unlawful AI-generated or manipulated content has to be acted upon within three hours of being brought to the notice of the social media platforms.





Political parties, candidates and campaign representatives are also required to ensure that any synthetically generated or AI-altered content used for campaigning is clearly labelled as "AI-Generated", "Digitally Enhanced" or "Synthetic Content", along with disclosure of the originating entity, to maintain transparency and voter trust.





It said since the announcement of elections on March 15, over 11,000 such social media posts/URLs have been identified and acted upon, including removal of content, FIR, clarifications and rebuttals in the ongoing elections. -- PTI

The Election Commission on Sunday said it has taken action against 11,000 "unlawful" social media posts and other content related to the polls in five assemblies.