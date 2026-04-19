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Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bhooth Bangla' earns Rs 47.25 cr at box office

Sun, 19 April 2026
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'Bhooth Bangla', featuring Akshay Kumar, has collected over Rs 40 crore gross at the domestic box office. 

The film, which released in theatres on Friday, is directed by Priyadarshan and also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in pivotal roles. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, and is produced by Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

"Bhooth Bangla" opened with Rs 21.60 crore and went on to earn Rs 25.65 crore on Saturday. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 47.25 crore gross at the domestic box office.

Gabbi shared the box office numbers with a post on her Instagram handle on Sunday.

"Yeh bangla blockbuster aur bhooth-buster dono hai! #BhoothBangla In 
Cinemas Now, book your tickets: Link in bio," read the caption.


"Kings of comedy shine at the box office. Rs 47.25 crore GBOC India," read the text over the poster.

The film also reunites Kumar with the filmmaker after 15 years. -- PTI

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