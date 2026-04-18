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Won't hand over enriched uranium to US: Iran

Sat, 18 April 2026
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Iran has firmly rejected claims by United States President Donald Trump that it would hand over enriched uranium to Washington, DC, while signalling reluctance to resume direct talks with the US.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh, speaking to the Associated Press in Antalya, Turkey, said Tehran is not prepared for a new round of face-to-face negotiations, accusing the US of maintaining a 'maximalist position' in its demands.

His remarks came after Trump said the US would enter Iran and retrieve 'all the nuclear dust', referring to an estimated 970 pounds (about 440 kg) of enriched uranium believed to be buried beneath nuclear facilities damaged in US military strikes last year.

Khatibzadeh's response underscores the continuing trust deficit between the two sides, even as diplomatic efforts to stabilise the situation in West Asia remain uncertain.  -- Agencies

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