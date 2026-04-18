Violence rocks Chirang, Assam

14:46

Image only for representation

Fresh violence rocked parts of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam on Friday following an eviction drive in a forest area of Chirang district, which spiralled into clashes between forest authorities and tribals, leaving over 20 people injured, six of whom are women.



The violence erupted after forest officials carried out an eviction operation near the India–Bhutan border, detaining several individuals accused of encroachment. The action triggered protests that soon escalated into violent confrontations between local residents and security personnel.



Protesters allegedly resorted to arson and vandalism, torching vehicles and targeting government property. Stone-pelting and road blockades were also reported, disrupting movement in parts of the district.



More than 20 people were injured in the clashes, including police and forest personnel as well as civilians. Among the injured were six women, some of whom were reported to be in serious condition and shifted to nearby medical facilities.



Tension continues to prevail in the area, with sporadic incidents reported even after the initial clashes.



In response to the unrest, the Assam government suspended mobile Internet and data services in Chirang and adjoining areas to prevent the spread of rumours and inflammatory content on social media.



Officials said the temporary suspension was a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, while voice calls and fixed-line services remain operational.



Security has been tightened across sensitive locations in the district, with additional forces deployed to prevent further escalation. Senior officials are monitoring the situation closely.



Authorities have warned of strict action against those involved in the violence, and investigations are underway to identify those responsible for the clashes and damage to public property.



Officials indicated that the immediate trigger was the eviction drive and subsequent detention of villagers, which sparked anger among local communities and led to the confrontation.



With the situation still tense, the administration has appealed for calm as efforts continue to restore normalcy in the region.



-- Sabir Nishat in Guwahati