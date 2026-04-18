HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Violence rocks Chirang, Assam

Sat, 18 April 2026
Share:
14:46
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Fresh violence rocked parts of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam on Friday following an eviction drive in a forest area of Chirang district, which spiralled into clashes between forest authorities and tribals, leaving over 20 people injured, six of whom are women.

The violence erupted after forest officials carried out an eviction operation near the India–Bhutan border, detaining several individuals accused of encroachment. The action triggered protests that soon escalated into violent confrontations between local residents and security personnel.

Protesters allegedly resorted to arson and vandalism, torching vehicles and targeting government property. Stone-pelting and road blockades were also reported, disrupting movement in parts of the district.

More than 20 people were injured in the clashes, including police and forest personnel as well as civilians. Among the injured were six women, some of whom were reported to be in serious condition and shifted to nearby medical facilities.

Tension continues to prevail in the area, with sporadic incidents reported even after the initial clashes.

In response to the unrest, the Assam government suspended mobile Internet and data services in Chirang and adjoining areas to prevent the spread of rumours and inflammatory content on social media.

Officials said the temporary suspension was a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, while voice calls and fixed-line services remain operational.

Security has been tightened across sensitive locations in the district, with additional forces deployed to prevent further escalation. Senior officials are monitoring the situation closely.

Authorities have warned of strict action against those involved in the violence, and investigations are underway to identify those responsible for the clashes and damage to public property.

Officials indicated that the immediate trigger was the eviction drive and subsequent detention of villagers, which sparked anger among local communities and led to the confrontation.

With the situation still tense, the administration has appealed for calm as efforts continue to restore normalcy in the region.

-- Sabir Nishat in Guwahati

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi to address the nation at 8.30 pm tonight
LIVE! Modi to address the nation at 8.30 pm tonight

IPL 2026: RCB vs DC Updates: Delhi Capitals win toss, to field vs RCB
IPL 2026: RCB vs DC Updates: Delhi Capitals win toss, to field vs RCB

Has Baazigar Modi Fired His Best Shot?
Has Baazigar Modi Fired His Best Shot?

What is missing in the BJP's armour is dominance over 50 percent of the electorate: Women. And this is a gamble Modi-Shah have indicated that they are willing to take, explains Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

Have to start dropping bombs again: Trump on Iran truce
Have to start dropping bombs again: Trump on Iran truce

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the US prefers a negotiated settlement and expects cooperation from Iran on securing nuclear-related materials.

Trump, Iran Inch Closer And Closer To A Deal
Trump, Iran Inch Closer And Closer To A Deal

Trump has said he would be present at the signing ceremony in Islamabad.Don't be surprised if the Pakistani hosts make it a grand event in the geopolitics of the region. Trump would love that, notes Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO