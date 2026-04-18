Samrat Choudhary to face trust vote on April 24

18:12

Newly sworn-in Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary-led National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar will seek a vote of confidence in the assembly on April 24, an official notification said on Saturday.



It will be a one-day session ahead of the monsoon session of the assembly in July, sources said.



Choudhary was sworn in as the 24th chief minister of the eastern state on April 15, marking the first instance of a member of the BJP assuming the top post in the state.



Choudhary succeeded Nitish Kumar, who resigned from the post to take up central responsibilities.



On April 10, Nitish Kumar took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha, marking the end of his two-decade rule in the eastern state and paving the way for a new CM.



Choudhary, 57, has been in politics for nearly three decades, though he joined the BJP only nine years ago. -- PTI