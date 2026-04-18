HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Samrat Choudhary to face trust vote on April 24

Sat, 18 April 2026
Share:
18:12
image
Newly sworn-in Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary-led National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar will seek a vote of confidence in the assembly on April 24, an official notification said on Saturday.

It will be a one-day session ahead of the monsoon session of the assembly in July, sources said.

Choudhary was sworn in as the 24th chief minister of the eastern state on April 15, marking the first instance of a member of the BJP assuming the top post in the state.

Choudhary succeeded Nitish Kumar, who resigned from the post to take up central responsibilities.

On April 10, Nitish Kumar took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha, marking the end of his two-decade rule in the eastern state and paving the way for a new CM.

Choudhary, 57, has been in politics for nearly three decades, though he joined the BJP only nine years ago.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Iran forces open fire in Hormuz; Indian ships turn back
Iran forces open fire in Hormuz; Indian ships turn back

Iran has reimposed restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, with its forces opening fire on a passing tanker and forcing at least two Indian vessels to reverse course, escalating tensions in the region and raising concerns over energy...

LIVE! Samrat Choudhary to face trust vote on April 24
LIVE! Samrat Choudhary to face trust vote on April 24

Modi to address the nation tonight at 8.30 pm
Modi to address the nation tonight at 8.30 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation tonight at 8.30 PM, a day after a bill to implement women's reservation in legislatures was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

IPL 2026: RCB vs DC Updates: Rahul leads DC's fightback
IPL 2026: RCB vs DC Updates: Rahul leads DC's fightback

Has Baazigar Modi Fired His Best Shot?
Has Baazigar Modi Fired His Best Shot?

What is missing in the BJP's armour is dominance over 50 percent of the electorate: Women. And this is a gamble Modi-Shah have indicated that they are willing to take, explains Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO