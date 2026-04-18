RIL tops market cap chart; Airtel leads weekly gains

14:49

Reliance Industries Ltd retained its position as India's most valuable company by market capitalisation, with a valuation of Rs.18.47 lakh crore as of April 17, according to BSE data.



Among the top 10 firms, Bharti Airtel emerged as the biggest gainer over the past week, adding Rs.58,831 crore in market value. Other major gainers included Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank and LIC.



HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance were the only companies in the top 10 to see a decline in market capitalisation during the period.



Banking and financial stocks continued to dominate the list, with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank among the top five, while IT majors Infosys and TCS maintained strong positions.