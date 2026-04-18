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Pune airport runway shut after IAF aircraft's 'hand landing'

Sat, 18 April 2026
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09:08
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The Indian Air Force late Friday night said the runway at Pune airport is temporarily unavailable following an incident involving one of its aircraft.

It said efforts are underway to operationalise the runway.

"Pune runway is temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an IAF aircraft. The aircrew are safe and there is no damage to civil property," the IAF said on social media.

"Efforts are underway to operationalise the runway and resume normal operations at the earliest," it said.

The airport uses a 'dual-use model', integrating civilian commercial operations with an active Air Force station.

A police officer said an IAF aircraft experienced a "hard landing" but refused to give details.

According to the authorities at the Pune International Airport, at about 2225 hrs, a fighter aircraft experienced an undercarriage failure during landing, resulting in blockage of the runway.

"As per IAF ATC, it will take 4-5 hours to clear the runway and restore normal operations," they said.

Union Minister of State for Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed the suspension of runway operations at the airport.

"Thankfully, the aircrew are safe and there has been no damage to civil property. Airlines have been informed, and it may take approximately 5 hours to restore normal runway operations," Mohol said in a post on X.

"I am in constant touch with the Airport Director and Air Force officials to ensure the situation is resolved at the earliest," he said. -- PTI

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