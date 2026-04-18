PM Modi is controlled by Donald Trump: Rahul Gandhi

16:17

Just as he was being controlled by Trump, Modi wanted to do the same to the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.





"That is why he wants to put AIADMK in power in TN," Rahul said. -- PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was being 'controlled' by United States President Donald Trump and that the PM wanted the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to capture power so that he could control Tamil Nadu chief minister.Also, he claimed that the prime minister 'handed out our energy security and gave away our data, besides selling our farmers and small and medium industries'."You saw yesterday (in Parliament) the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completely lacking confidence," Rahul said on the delimitation bill."He (PM) could not even face the opposition. He was sitting sideways. And the reason is, he is controlled by the United States. He signed the India-US deal that sold our country out," Rahul said while addressing an election rally here.He further said, "Today, if Donald Trump tells Modi to jump, Modi jumps. If Donald Trump tells Modi to lie down, Modi lies down. Why? Because Donald Trump controls Modi fully. How does he control him? He controls through the Epstein files. He controls him because he knows Modi's financial systems and understands Modi's link with Adani."