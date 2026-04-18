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Parliament adjourned sine die, Budget Session ends

Sat, 18 April 2026
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Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Saturday, bringing the Budget Session to a close.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House shortly after it met at 11 am, following his concluding remarks.

The session, which began in January, ended a day after a Constitution amendment bill proposing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 2029--through an increase in seats from 543 to 816--was defeated after a division of votes.

A special three-day sitting from April 16 was convened to discuss the bill along with two other enabling draft laws.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die by Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, who noted that the House functioned for 157 hours and 40 minutes with a productivity of nearly 110 per cent.

He highlighted key proceedings of the session, including discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, the Union Budget 2026-27, and the functioning of two ministries.

During the April 16-18 special sittings, the House re-elected Harivansh as Deputy Chairman for a third term.

The chairman also referred to discussions on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and the situation in West Asia, including statements by the Prime Minister and ministers.

Describing the Budget Session as the most consequential of Parliament's three annual sessions, Radhakrishnan said the deliberations and decisions taken have a direct bearing on the country's growth trajectory and citizens' lives.  -- PTI

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