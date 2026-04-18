Nitish's son to get Z security along with deputy CMs

20:28

The Samrat Choudhary government in Bihar on Saturday granted Z security cover to Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, besides Nishant Kumar, a greenhorn whose father Nitish resigned as the CM earlier this week.



The announcement was made by the state home department through a couple of notifications, barely three days after the change of guard, which saw the two veteran Janata Dal-United leaders being sworn into the cabinet and designated as deputy CMs.



According to the notification, which announced Z security for Nishant, who joined the JD-U a month ago, but is yet to be elected to the legislature, the Z-plus cover enjoyed by senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Sinha, who held the deputy CM's post along with Samrat Choudhary in the Nitish Kumar government, has been downgraded.



Sinha, a fifth term MLA, who is also the first BJP leader to have become the assembly Speaker, in 2020, a post he held till Nitish Kumar's exit from NDA two years later, will now have a Z security cover.



The Home department also announced Y plus security cover for senior JD-U leader Shravan Kumar, who was a minister in the Nitish Kumar government.



Seven-five-year-old Nitish Kumar, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP, was heading a 26-member cabinet, with ministers drawn from his own party, BJP and three smaller alliance partners.



However, on April 15, when Samrat Choudhary became the first BJP leader to be sworn in as chief minister of Bihar, only Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav took oath alongside. -- PTI