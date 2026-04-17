Neha Dhupia joins Yamuna cleanliness drive in Vrindavan

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Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia on Friday participated in a cleanliness drive along the Yamuna river in Vrindavan city, asserting that maintaining the cleanliness of rivers is a collective responsibility of society and not just that of the administration.



Speaking on the occasion, Dhupia said, "Cleanliness of rivers is not only the responsibility of the administration, but also the duty of every individual in society."



According to eyewitnesses, the actor interacted with volunteers engaged in the drive and encouraged them in their efforts. She was also seen helping a local volunteer, Bhakt Bhagwat from Govardhan, by assisting him with protective gloves.



The presence of the actor generated enthusiasm among those present, with several local volunteers describing the moment as inspiring.



Organisers of the campaign said the initiative aims not only at cleaning the river but also at raising awareness about the importance of preserving a river that holds deep religious and cultural significance.



"It is a matter of fortune for me to contribute to this service. Neha Dhupia's visit and encouragement have boosted our morale. For me, this is not just about cleaning, but a religious and social responsibility," Volunteer Bhagwat said. -- PTI