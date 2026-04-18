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Iranian gunboats fire on tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Sat, 18 April 2026
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Two gunboats of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps opened fire on a tanker passing through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, the British military said on Saturday, amid rising tensions in the region.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which monitors shipping security, said the tanker and its crew were safe. It did not disclose the identity of the vessel or its destination.

The incident comes after Iran announced it was reimposing restrictions on movement through the strait, a key global oil transit route, in response to a US blockade on Iranian shipping and ports.

According to Iranian authorities, vessel movement in the waterway has been tightly controlled during the ongoing seven-week-long conflict, with only authorised ships allowed to pass.

The development is likely to raise concerns over global energy supplies, as a significant portion of the world's crude oil trade passes through the narrow chokepoint.  -- Agencies

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